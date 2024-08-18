Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the shipping company on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Genco Shipping & Trading has raised its dividend payment by an average of 59.3% per year over the last three years. Genco Shipping & Trading has a dividend payout ratio of 67.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.0%.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $757.24 million, a PE ratio of 295.17 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.39.

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

