Geegoopuzzle (GGP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $507,070.39

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Geegoopuzzle has a total market cap of $689.07 million and approximately $507,070.39 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for $4.59 or 0.00007736 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Geegoopuzzle

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 4.60054537 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $450,301.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

