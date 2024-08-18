Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Short Interest Update

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 496.0 days.

Gecina Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GECFF remained flat at $108.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Gecina has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $125.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.02.

About Gecina

A specialist in centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The real estate investment company owns, manages and develops a unique portfolio in the heart of central areas of the Paris Region, covering more than 1.2 million sq.m of offices and more than 9,000 housing units, almost three-quarters of which are located in Paris City or in Neuilly-sur-Seine.

