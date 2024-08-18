GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. GE HealthCare Technologies makes up 1.2% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 499,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,914,000 after purchasing an additional 125,612 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 231,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEHC stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.80. 1,341,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,132. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $94.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

