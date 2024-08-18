FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Director Buys $36,600.00 in Stock

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) Director Paul Manheim purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,528.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

FutureFuel Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FF opened at $6.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $269.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65. FutureFuel Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $8.36.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on FutureFuel from $0.70 to $0.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in FutureFuel by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 333,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the second quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 821.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FutureFuel by 27.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,238 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 172,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.