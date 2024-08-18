FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on FS Bancorp from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.
FS Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %
FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $51.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.
FS Bancorp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS Bancorp
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in FS Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $382,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,401,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.
FS Bancorp Company Profile
FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
