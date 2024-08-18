Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,749 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 76,776 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Fortinet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,156,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,610,000 after acquiring an additional 134,366 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.72. 4,798,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,910,659. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.96. The stock has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Fortinet from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fortinet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTNT

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,608 shares of company stock worth $7,132,649. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

