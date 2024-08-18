Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 149,547 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,223 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 149,547 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Cognex worth $12,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 986.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,619,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,961 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at $58,641,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the first quarter valued at $58,502,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 41.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,716,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $157,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 29.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,663,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $113,722,000 after acquiring an additional 598,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.62 per share, with a total value of $77,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,950.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.62.

NASDAQ:CGNX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.46. 844,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,008. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $53.13. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 68.03 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.98.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

