Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,985 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 13,669 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.4% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $18,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,912,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,185 shares of company stock worth $4,332,134 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,435,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,395,581. The firm has a market cap of $192.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

