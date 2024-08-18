Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,888 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 334,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,984,044.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 255,281,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,253,071,059. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 334,461 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,984,044.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,281,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,253,071,059. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.94.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $57.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.12. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.04 and a 12-month high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

