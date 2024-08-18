Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 938 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 77,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.46. The stock had a trading volume of 588,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,210. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.77.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

