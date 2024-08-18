Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,679 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 34,575 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 85,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,548 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 15.7% during the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,725,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,547. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.75. The company has a market cap of $137.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $268.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LOW

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.