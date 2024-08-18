Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.79 Million Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,263 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,558 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $9,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,257,053 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,068,991,000 after buying an additional 105,236 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $472,963,000 after buying an additional 279,719 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $422,861,000 after buying an additional 351,540 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $298,123,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $175,816,000 after buying an additional 16,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

FSLR traded down $4.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,479,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $306.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.75.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.71 million. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,543,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,543,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,873 shares of company stock valued at $13,949,855. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.36.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

