Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.16 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,778 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $11,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,005,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,074. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.38. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $119.88 and a one year high of $184.79. The stock has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

