Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 523,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,789,000 after purchasing an additional 77,770 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 22,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,642,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,009. The company has a market capitalization of $86.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.05. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $116.67.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.15.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

