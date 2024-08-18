Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 40 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,909,524,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,493,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,842,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,059 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $705,636,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,692,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $898,175,000 after purchasing an additional 697,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $333,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $603.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $230.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $570.86 and a 200 day moving average of $571.81. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $622.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $1,201,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,860,920.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $1,201,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,860,920.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,084 shares of company stock valued at $19,767,092. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

