Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 10,543 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,543 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $5,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GXO traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.20. 472,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $65.48. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.21.

Insider Activity at GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,035,659.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on GXO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GXO

About GXO Logistics

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.