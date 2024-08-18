Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hofer & Associates. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 5,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 85,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 10,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 33,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $1,062,990.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,304,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $1,062,990.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,304,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,799 shares of company stock worth $2,963,721 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,931,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,221,095. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $217.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

