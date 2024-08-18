Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,315 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.30. 50,332,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,558,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -471.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $37.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

