Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 14,380 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,029,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,403,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,758 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 20,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 247,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $490.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,012,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,893. The company’s fifty day moving average is $466.65 and its 200 day moving average is $441.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $502.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.59 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.75.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

