Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 831 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $251.71 on Friday. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $256.24. The stock has a market cap of $181.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.