Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,888 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Genuine Parts makes up approximately 1.1% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $15,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 740.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.86. 624,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,090. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $164.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.25.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

