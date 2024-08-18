Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 513 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,879 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $137.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.39 and its 200 day moving average is $125.79. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $146.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

