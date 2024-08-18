Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

FBIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortress Biotech currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Fortress Biotech Stock Down 2.1 %

Fortress Biotech stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $37.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.74.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortress Biotech

In related news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 117,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 117,500 shares in the company, valued at $863,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,893,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,004.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 30,500 shares of company stock worth $110,700 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 292,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 161,870 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 21.8% in the first quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

