Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Short Interest Up 19.0% in July

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,479,100 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 7,968,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 707.4 days.

Fortescue Stock Performance

Shares of Fortescue stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. Fortescue has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.07.

About Fortescue

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

