Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 40.0 days.

Forterra Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FTTRF remained flat at $1.71 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69. Forterra has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $1.71.

About Forterra

Forterra plc engages in the manufacture and sale of building products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. It offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks for internal and external applications, such as foundations, floors and walls, and detailing; bespoke precast concrete products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block, and flooring, as well as box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls for infrastructure; and crosswall frames, stairs and landings, stadia components, and columns and beams for structural projects.

