Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 40.0 days.
Forterra Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FTTRF remained flat at $1.71 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69. Forterra has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $1.71.
About Forterra
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Forterra
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.