Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by World Equity Group Inc.

World Equity Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,694 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,694 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,349,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $71,039,000 after purchasing an additional 59,082 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,812,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $1,319,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.48.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of F stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,142,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,972,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.29.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

