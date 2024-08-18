FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400,000 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the July 15th total of 8,330,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on FMC from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.63.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.20. The company had a trading volume of 944,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,073. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. FMC has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $90.33.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. FMC had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in FMC by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 827.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

