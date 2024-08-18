Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) PT Raised to $255.00

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $246.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FLUT. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,213.50.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 0.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flutter Entertainment

NYSE FLUT opened at $208.00 on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $226.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.77 and a 200-day moving average of $189.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.