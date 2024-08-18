Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Given New $224.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $218.00 to $224.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FLUT. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $249.00 to $235.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,213.50.

NYSE FLUT opened at $208.00 on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $226.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.77 and a 200-day moving average of $189.93.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $40,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

