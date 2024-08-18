Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $255.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FLUT. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,213.50.

NYSE:FLUT opened at $208.00 on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.93.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLUT. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

