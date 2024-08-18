Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 19th. Analysts expect Flexsteel Industries to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flexsteel Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLXS opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $187.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.99. Flexsteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.64.

Flexsteel Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Flexsteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

Further Reading

