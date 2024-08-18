FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Short Interest Update

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEX LNG

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLNG. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the fourth quarter valued at about $611,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in FLEX LNG by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in FLEX LNG by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in FLEX LNG by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in FLEX LNG by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares during the period.

FLEX LNG Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLNG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.06. 311,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,238. FLEX LNG has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $32.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.67.

FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $90.24 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that FLEX LNG will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 118.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of FLEX LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. Flex LNG Ltd.

