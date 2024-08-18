Flare (FLR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $712.89 Million

Flare (FLR) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Flare has a market capitalization of $712.89 million and $3.30 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Flare has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Flare

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 46,330,604,624 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official website is flare.network. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 42,854,959,669.36666 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.015182 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $4,416,777.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

