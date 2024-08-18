First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,244,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,517 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.95% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $96,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 317,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,172,000 after purchasing an additional 74,254 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,391,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 293,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,102,000 after buying an additional 41,719 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

FIXD traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $44.80. 565,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,620. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.39. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $45.54.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.