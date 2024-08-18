First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Short Interest Down 10.1% in July

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Capital Strength ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7,852.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,510 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.96. 244,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,598. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.04. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $88.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2843 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

