First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Short Interest Up 19.6% in July

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 15,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of First Northwest Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

In related news, CEO Matthew Deines acquired 9,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $100,185.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,884.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have purchased 10,435 shares of company stock worth $112,058 over the last three months. 4.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Free Report) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of First Northwest Bancorp worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FNWB opened at $10.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. First Northwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $16.12. The company has a market capitalization of $100.04 million, a PE ratio of -105.95 and a beta of 0.89.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently -280.00%.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

