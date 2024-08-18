First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Short Interest Down 9.3% in July

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,240,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 9,080,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSE FHN traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.80. 6,138,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,774,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $17.46.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.82 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 278,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 64,749 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 200,846 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 57.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 426,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,573,000 after buying an additional 155,982 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,333,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,377,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,500,000 after acquiring an additional 80,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FHN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on First Horizon in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.31.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

