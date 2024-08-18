First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Short Interest Update

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the July 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 617,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of First American Financial stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.03. 368,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.89. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $65.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 196,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after buying an additional 34,444 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 187,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,567,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,118,000 after purchasing an additional 431,089 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,340,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 111,197 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FAF shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

