Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD) Short Interest Down 8.7% in July

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FEXD traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.97. 33,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,661. Fintech Ecosystem Development has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.16.

Get Fintech Ecosystem Development alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fintech Ecosystem Development

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fintech Ecosystem Development in the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Clear Street LLC raised its holdings in Fintech Ecosystem Development by 362.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 162,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 127,179 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fintech Ecosystem Development in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Fintech Ecosystem Development during the 1st quarter valued at $915,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 125,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 25,107 shares in the last quarter.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Company Profile

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the financial technology development sector in South Asia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fintech Ecosystem Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintech Ecosystem Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.