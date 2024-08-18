FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) Short Interest Down 16.0% in July

FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the July 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 284,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FingerMotion

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in FingerMotion in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FingerMotion by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FingerMotion during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in FingerMotion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in FingerMotion in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

FingerMotion Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FNGR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,724. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58. FingerMotion has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of -1.01.

About FingerMotion

FingerMotion ( NASDAQ:FNGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative return on equity of 31.97% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter.

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform system in China. The company offers telecommunication products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and Rich Communication Services (RCS) platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.

