Financial Survey: Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) vs. Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS)

Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) and Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intelligent Bio Solutions and Venus Concept’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Intelligent Bio Solutions alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelligent Bio Solutions $2.83 million 1.18 -$10.63 million ($38.91) -0.03 Venus Concept $73.30 million 0.05 -$37.25 million ($6.68) -0.09

Intelligent Bio Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Venus Concept. Venus Concept is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intelligent Bio Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

33.0% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of Venus Concept shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 51.4% of Venus Concept shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Intelligent Bio Solutions and Venus Concept’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelligent Bio Solutions -354.86% -210.36% -89.33% Venus Concept -51.00% N/A -38.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Intelligent Bio Solutions and Venus Concept, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelligent Bio Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Venus Concept 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Intelligent Bio Solutions has a beta of 4.68, suggesting that its share price is 368% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Venus Concept has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Venus Concept beats Intelligent Bio Solutions on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc., a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. The company was formerly known as GBS Inc. and changed its name to Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. in October 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

About Venus Concept

(Get Free Report)

Venus Concept Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Versa Pro; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin. The company also offers Venus Fiore, a device that delivers non-thermal RF with massage and magnetic field pulses to treat various medical conditions; Venus Bliss and Venus Bliss Max for non-invasive lipolysis of the abdomen, back, thights, and flanks in individuals with a body mass index of 30 or less; Venus Glow, a dermabrasion device used to improve skin appearance; and NeoGraft, an advanced hair restoration technology with an automated FUE and implantation system. In addition, it provides Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of pseudofolliculitis barbae; ARTAS iX, a robotic system to assist physicians in identifying and extracting hair follicles units from the scalp during hair transplantation, creating recipient sites, and implanting the harvested hair follicles; and AI.ME an interactive, image-guided, and computer assisted system for fractional skin resurfacing. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Bio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Bio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.