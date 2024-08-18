Financial Survey: Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) versus CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO)

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) and CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Cardiff Oncology has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CERo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.46, suggesting that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and CERo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiff Oncology -6,143.91% -62.65% -52.69% CERo Therapeutics N/A N/A -23.86%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiff Oncology 0 0 2 0 3.00 CERo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cardiff Oncology and CERo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Cardiff Oncology presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 339.33%. Given Cardiff Oncology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cardiff Oncology is more favorable than CERo Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and CERo Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiff Oncology $665,000.00 160.74 -$41.44 million ($0.90) -2.66 CERo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.54 million N/A N/A

CERo Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cardiff Oncology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.3% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of CERo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of CERo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CERo Therapeutics beats Cardiff Oncology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab. The company primarily serves pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Trovagene, Inc. and changed its name to Cardiff Oncology, Inc. in May 2012. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About CERo Therapeutics

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program in hematologic malignancies targets an Eat Me signal upregulated on B cell and myeloid tumors. The company is based in South San Francisco, California.

