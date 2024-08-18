Financial Comparison: Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) vs. The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY)

The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Free Report) and Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of The9 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of Iris Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of The9 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of Iris Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The9 and Iris Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The9 $179.05 million 0.37 $2.82 million N/A N/A Iris Energy $164.61 million 7.10 -$171.87 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

The9 has higher revenue and earnings than Iris Energy.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for The9 and Iris Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The9 0 0 0 0 N/A Iris Energy 0 0 6 0 3.00

Iris Energy has a consensus target price of $17.83, suggesting a potential upside of 123.76%. Given Iris Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than The9.

Profitability

This table compares The9 and Iris Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The9 N/A N/A N/A Iris Energy N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

The9 has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iris Energy has a beta of 3.47, indicating that its stock price is 247% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Iris Energy beats The9 on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The9

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as Internet company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It also involves in the operation of cryptocurrency mining and Non-Fungible Token platform NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004. The9 Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

