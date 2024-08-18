Financial Analysis: Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) and Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI)

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) and Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.0% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Highlands REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Highlands REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Farmland Partners and Highlands REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmland Partners $56.65 million 8.49 $30.91 million $0.51 19.59 Highlands REIT $30.98 million 0.70 -$10.30 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Farmland Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Highlands REIT.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Farmland Partners and Highlands REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmland Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00 Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Farmland Partners currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.15%. Given Farmland Partners’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Farmland Partners is more favorable than Highlands REIT.

Risk and Volatility

Farmland Partners has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highlands REIT has a beta of 28.27, meaning that its share price is 2,727% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Farmland Partners and Highlands REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmland Partners 36.89% 3.97% 2.01% Highlands REIT -10.86% -1.60% -1.03%

Summary

Farmland Partners beats Highlands REIT on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmland Partners



Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas. In addition, the Company owns land and buildings for four agriculture equipment dealerships in Ohio leased to Ag Pro under the John Deere brand. The Company has approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014.

About Highlands REIT



We are a self-advised and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) created to own and manage substantially all of the non-core investment properties previously owned and managed by our former parent, InvenTrust Properties Corp., a Maryland corporation (InvenTrust). On April 28, 2016, we were spun-off from InvenTrust through a pro rata distribution (the Distribution) by InvenTrust of 100% of the outstanding shares of our common stock to holders of InvenTrust's common stock. Prior to or concurrent with the separation, we and InvenTrust engaged in certain reorganization transactions that were designed to consolidate substantially all of InvenTrust's remaining non-core investment properties in Highlands.

