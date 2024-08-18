Financial Analysis: BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT) and Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) and Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BTC Digital and Yiren Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTC Digital $10.82 million 0.30 -$2.82 million N/A N/A Yiren Digital $689.53 million 0.61 $292.99 million $3.33 1.45

Yiren Digital has higher revenue and earnings than BTC Digital.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTC Digital N/A N/A N/A Yiren Digital 40.47% 27.42% 21.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BTC Digital and Yiren Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTC Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Yiren Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.3% of BTC Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Yiren Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of BTC Digital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.2% of Yiren Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

BTC Digital has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yiren Digital has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yiren Digital beats BTC Digital on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTC Digital

BTC Digital Ltd. a crypto asset technology company engages in bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs. It supports clients at various growth stages, addressing financing needs arising from consumption and production activities, and augmenting the well-being and security of individuals, families, and businesses. The company was formerly known as Yirendai Ltd. and changed its name to Yiren Digital Ltd. in September 2019. Yiren Digital Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Yiren Digital Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of CreditEase Holdings (Cayman) Limited.

