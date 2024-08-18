Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the July 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $25.46. 55,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,305. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.65. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $26.25.

Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.586 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

