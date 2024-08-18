Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Shares Sold by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,674 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fidus Investment worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the first quarter worth $45,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the first quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidus Investment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Fidus Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ FDUS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.80. 161,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,085. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average is $19.64. Fidus Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.40.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 67.43%. The firm had revenue of $35.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.52%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

Fidus Investment Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

