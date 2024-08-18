Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Stock Position Increased by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 4,346.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,295,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266,595 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 7.2% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $58,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,176,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 86,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 620.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 98,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 85,106 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 358.1% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 387,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,827,000 after buying an additional 302,672 shares during the period.

FBND stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.38. 1,042,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,478. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.16. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $46.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

