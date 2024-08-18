Fei USD Price Reaches $0.99 on Exchanges (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Fei USD has a total market cap of $16.30 million and $101,107.27 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001656 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00011150 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,912.74 or 1.00015353 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008017 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007682 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012344 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

FEI is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 6,978,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,435,086 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 6,978,776.61343157 with 16,435,086.2412864 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.9653147 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $167,974.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

